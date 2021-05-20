12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares increased by 18.99% to $6.83 during Thursday's regular session. PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1372.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares rose 16.22% to $4.8. Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 47.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 373.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 16.07% to $2.6. As of 12:30 EST, Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 819.9K, which is 180.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares moved upwards by 15.66% to $22.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 427.8K shares, making up 119.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares rose 15.4% to $18.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.3 million shares, making up 954.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares moved upwards by 13.47% to $2.61. As of 12:30 EST, VistaGen Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million, which is 834.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.4 million.
Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell 35.12% to $14.43 during Thursday's regular session. Black Diamond Therapeutic's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1370.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.6 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares fell 14.87% to $1.89. The current volume of 11.3 million shares is 209.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares fell 12.56% to $16.65. HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 706.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 325.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $496.4 million.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares declined by 10.91% to $15.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 337.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $942.4 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares declined by 10.32% to $13.48. Trading volume for Alpine Immune Sciences's stock is 51.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $322.3 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell 9.8% to $3.96. Voyager Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers