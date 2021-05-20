12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 36.74% to $4.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 2187.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 11.85% to $19.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 834.2K, which is 276.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.8 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 10.97% to $2.73. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 423.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock increased by 9.64% to $5.91. Trading volume for Charah Solns's stock is 163.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.8 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 9.38% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 406.3K, which is 66.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 8.8% to $18.79. Trading volume for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is 66.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 532.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
Losers
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) shares decreased by 10.36% to $13.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1K, which is 24.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock fell 10.12% to $20.26. Star Bulk Carriers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares declined by 9.58% to $14.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 149.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $817.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock declined by 9.48% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 126.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.7 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock fell 9.01% to $45.75. As of 12:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 142.6K, which is 92.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.3 million.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares fell 8.98% to $8.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 158.7K shares, making up 49.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.2 million.
