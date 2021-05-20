12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 13.32% to $14.73 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 154.5K, which is 33.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $6.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 22.4 million, which is 607.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $9.11. As of 12:30 EST, TSR's stock is trading at a volume of 759, which is 7.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares rose 9.06% to $5.73. As of 12:30 EST, Taitron Components's stock is trading at a volume of 696.4K, which is 486.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $5.17. The current volume of 25.3K shares is 100.23% of Schmitt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $29.67. As of 12:30 EST, Alkami Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 167.5K, which is 33.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares fell 9.66% to $3.42 during Thursday's regular session. PaySign's stock is trading at a volume of 196.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock declined by 7.36% to $23.04. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 48.11% of 21Vianet Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares declined by 6.62% to $10.43. As of 12:30 EST, Himax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 100.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares decreased by 5.65% to $2.34. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 117.38% of LightPath Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares declined by 5.59% to $18.41. IDEX Biometrics's stock is trading at a volume of 169 shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 5.06% to $75.27. As of 12:30 EST, GDS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 91.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
