11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares moved upwards by 26.02% to $10.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares, making up 18204.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.5 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 20.53% to $3.58. As of 12:30 EST, Orbital Energy Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 61.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares moved upwards by 16.9% to $4.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 211.2K shares, making up 254.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock rose 13.97% to $9.05. Trading volume for NN's stock is 736.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 254.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 12.49% to $1.44. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 102.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.2 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 11.41% to $23.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 54.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock fell 17.79% to $2.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 444.7K shares is 327.3% of TOMI Environmental Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock declined by 6.1% to $125.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 596.1K shares, making up 123.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares fell 5.62% to $3.53. As of 12:30 EST, Quad/Graphics's stock is trading at a volume of 378.3K, which is 130.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock fell 4.49% to $65.83. As of 12:30 EST, Boise Cascade's stock is trading at a volume of 262.4K, which is 67.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 4.32% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 30.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
