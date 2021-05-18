12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 21.18% to $16.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 83.24% of Aterian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares moved upwards by 21.07% to $10.17. As of 12:30 EST, Lordstown Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 258.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock increased by 12.0% to $6.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.5 million, which is 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock increased by 11.46% to $23.88. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 278.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 11.43% to $0.72. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 273.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock moved upwards by 10.16% to $12.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 20.3 million, which is 102.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock decreased by 10.13% to $16.63 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 35.2K, which is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares declined by 9.34% to $13.36. Trading volume for Vitru's stock is 12.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 8.96% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 74.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 8.79% to $4.05. Trading volume for Foresight Autonomous's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.0 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock decreased by 7.45% to $10.01. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 48.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.1 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 5.99% to $3.3. The current volume of 961.9K shares is 50.58% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
