12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares moved upwards by 25.04% to $6.39 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Park City Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 366.0K, which is 740.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 15.05% to $26.13. 3D Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock increased by 13.05% to $26.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 184.7K, which is 33.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $1.69. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 24.53% of GTT Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.1 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock rose 11.93% to $19.13. The current volume of 380.4K shares is 44.5% of Veritone's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $625.2 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares rose 11.44% to $12.31. Trading volume for Paysafe's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares fell 13.0% to $10.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Luna Innovations's stock is 371.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 212.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $321.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 5.96% to $2.68. Trading volume for Red Cat Holdings's stock is 80.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 5.62% to $7.17. Tessco Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 5.2% to $11.96. Trading volume for Interlink Electronics's stock is 6.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock decreased by 4.35% to $10.66. As of 12:30 EST, Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 100.2K, which is 25.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 4.35% to $2.2. As of 12:30 EST, ClearOne's stock is trading at a volume of 121.2K, which is 48.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
