12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $9.8 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 32.4K shares is 120.2% of L S Starrett's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 10.99% to $3.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 84.9K, which is 60.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares increased by 10.93% to $8.32. The current volume of 211.2K shares is 171.47% of CECO Environmental's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $296.2 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 10.8% to $2.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 485.5K shares, making up 32.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock rose 9.54% to $59.74. As of 12:30 EST, Lawson Products's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4K, which is 161.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $541.6 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares increased by 8.79% to $13.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.2 million shares, making up 84.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock fell 20.19% to $5.14 during Monday's regular session. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares decreased by 9.74% to $2.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 55.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 9.11% to $7.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 200.7K, which is 30.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 9.1% to $7.3. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.4 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) shares fell 7.19% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 65.7K, which is 32.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock fell 5.57% to $22.64. The current volume of 185.8K shares is 38.25% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.6 million.
