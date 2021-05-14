12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 43.94% to $4.16 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 43.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3250.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares moved upwards by 23.86% to $5.45. Trading volume for One Stop Systems's stock is 285.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares increased by 22.94% to $10.93. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 265.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 20.48% to $7.53. The current volume of 11.0 million shares is 249.32% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock moved upwards by 17.53% to $6.1. The current volume of 117.8K shares is 50.97% of GTY Technology Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 17.27% to $26.07. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock declined by 23.15% to $1.76 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 496.4K, which is 80.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares decreased by 18.75% to $30.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 537.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 16.38% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 283.0K shares, making up 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares declined by 10.27% to $16.17. The current volume of 202.1K shares is 131.28% of AudioEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 6.31% to $2.08. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 540.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 4.94% to $3.08. The current volume of 67.5K shares is 22.23% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
