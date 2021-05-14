 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock moved upwards by 43.94% to $4.16 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 43.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3250.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares moved upwards by 23.86% to $5.45. Trading volume for One Stop Systems's stock is 285.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares increased by 22.94% to $10.93. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 265.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.5 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 20.48% to $7.53. The current volume of 11.0 million shares is 249.32% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock moved upwards by 17.53% to $6.1. The current volume of 117.8K shares is 50.97% of GTY Technology Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 17.27% to $26.07. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock declined by 23.15% to $1.76 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 496.4K, which is 80.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares decreased by 18.75% to $30.06. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 537.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 16.38% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 283.0K shares, making up 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares declined by 10.27% to $16.17. The current volume of 202.1K shares is 131.28% of AudioEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 6.31% to $2.08. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 540.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 4.94% to $3.08. The current volume of 67.5K shares is 22.23% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BSQR + AEYE)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers