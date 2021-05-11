12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $32.7 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 159.66% of Callaway Golf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares rose 8.5% to $26.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 674.5K shares, making up 173.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $902.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $19.7. As of 12:30 EST, ThredUp's stock is trading at a volume of 286.6K, which is 36.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares increased by 7.1% to $9.19. Casper Sleep's stock is trading at a volume of 712.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.7 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 6.63% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 307.6K, which is 10.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.5 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $16.93. Trading volume for Nautilus's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares decreased by 19.75% to $16.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 369.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock decreased by 17.29% to $37.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.9K shares, making up 205.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 15.75% to $5.49. CarLotz's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares decreased by 14.18% to $18.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.9 million shares, making up 265.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) shares declined by 13.63% to $26.31. The current volume of 286.8K shares is 187.32% of American Public Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $491.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares fell 11.44% to $6.89. Trading volume for Barnes & Noble Education's stock is 351.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.0 million.
