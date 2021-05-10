12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares moved upwards by 17.33% to $9.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 293.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) shares increased by 16.62% to $10.41. Trading volume for Select Interior Concepts's stock is 527.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 549.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock moved upwards by 12.15% to $34.05. As of 12:30 EST, Big 5 Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 355.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $758.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares rose 11.68% to $41.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.3K shares, making up 310.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock increased by 11.43% to $9.45. As of 12:30 EST, Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 121.3K, which is 89.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock rose 11.24% to $14.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 255.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 15.46% to $8.15 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.2 million, which is 110.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares fell 13.05% to $50.56. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 323.25% of Revolve Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock decreased by 11.43% to $118.5. As of 12:30 EST, Pinduoduo's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million, which is 144.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.5 billion.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock decreased by 11.14% to $39.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 349.7K shares, making up 51.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 10.99% to $3.08. As of 12:30 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 31.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.0 million.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock declined by 9.96% to $9.72. Trading volume for GoPro's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
