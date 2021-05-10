12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock moved upwards by 28.51% to $15.73 during Monday's regular session. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 630.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $749.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock moved upwards by 9.78% to $8.62. As of 12:30 EST, L S Starrett's stock is trading at a volume of 119.7K, which is 498.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $10.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 239.9K shares, making up 64.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.6 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 9.22% to $5.92. Trading volume for Huttig Building Products's stock is 331.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.2 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 8.5% to $20.02. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 512.8K shares, making up 526.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares moved upwards by 8.23% to $6.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 332.4K, which is 77.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million.
Losers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock decreased by 27.05% to $13.79 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 203.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $562.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 15.72% to $8.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 548.2K shares, making up 20.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares decreased by 11.07% to $20.66. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 86.03% of Bloom Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares declined by 9.73% to $37.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 771.7K, which is 39.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 9.69% to $11.73. As of 12:30 EST, HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 333.4K, which is 54.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.9 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock decreased by 9.09% to $20.95. Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion.
