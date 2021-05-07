12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares increased by 21.67% to $34.81 during Friday's regular session. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 218.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 16.96% to $24.82. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 107.38% of Funko's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares increased by 16.65% to $41.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 336.5K shares, making up 208.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $7.25. Potbelly's stock is trading at a volume of 295.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares increased by 13.06% to $43.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 429.3K, which is 63.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock moved upwards by 13.06% to $13.37. As of 12:30 EST, Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 150.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares fell 15.86% to $2.76 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Charles & Colvard's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 202.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock decreased by 14.56% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 106.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 14.41% to $2.08. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 219.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock fell 13.74% to $91.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 322.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) shares decreased by 9.31% to $125.09. Installed Building Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 440.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 9.13% to $2.89. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle's stock is 37.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
