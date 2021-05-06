12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock increased by 29.74% to $24.34 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 396.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $850.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock moved upwards by 20.12% to $33.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 260.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares increased by 18.23% to $37.0. At Home Group's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 497.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock rose 17.91% to $23.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 347.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares rose 14.89% to $49.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 506.1K, which is 200.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares increased by 13.95% to $28.5. Big 5 Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 377.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock declined by 22.95% to $13.0 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Quotient Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 190.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock declined by 22.82% to $2.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 634.9K shares, making up 352.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock fell 21.76% to $9.42. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 709.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock decreased by 14.15% to $158.47. As of 12:30 EST, Etsy's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million, which is 303.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) stock decreased by 13.07% to $92.94. Trading volume for Grand Canyon Education's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 321.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock fell 12.34% to $39.1. Trading volume for PubMatic's stock is 723.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
