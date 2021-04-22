11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock increased by 29.42% to $51.62 during Thursday's regular session. Teradata's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 774.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 11.8% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6 million, which is 146.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares rose 11.26% to $20.25. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 733.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 90.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.7 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 10.32% to $2.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 271.9K, which is 52.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.6 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock increased by 10.08% to $35.92. As of 12:31 EST, Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 146.7K, which is 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 9.96% to $9.93. WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.5 million.
Losers
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock declined by 4.87% to $33.92 during Thursday's regular session. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's stock is trading at a volume of 26.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 136.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock declined by 3.88% to $86.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 18.4 million, which is 93.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 billion.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares fell 3.39% to $36.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 547.6K shares, making up 138.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares fell 3.32% to $14.0. Trading volume for DZS's stock is 45.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 31.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $376.3 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock decreased by 3.26% to $17.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 22.1K, which is 37.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million.
