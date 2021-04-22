12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares moved upwards by 40.7% to $2.19 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Aenza SAA's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 9394.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.7 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares rose 18.27% to $12.17. Trading volume for Nikola's stock is 58.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 452.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock rose 17.22% to $225.81. As of 12:31 EST, Equifax's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 258.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock rose 11.29% to $22.91. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 803.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 76.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.6 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $5.01. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 26.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock increased by 10.29% to $8.68. As of 12:31 EST, Romeo Power's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 51.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock fell 8.0% to $11.5 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 98.5K shares is 114.99% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 5.1% to $7.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.8K, which is 36.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.8 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 4.17% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 197.4K, which is 3.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) shares fell 4.06% to $18.8. The current volume of 96.9K shares is 66.2% of Thermon Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $623.9 million.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares declined by 3.46% to $230.49. Valmont Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 111.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shares decreased by 3.26% to $27.37. Trading volume for Trinity Industries's stock is 370.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 39.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
