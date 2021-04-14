12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock moved upwards by 18.37% to $31.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Nurix Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 381.4K, which is 74.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares moved upwards by 18.06% to $1.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 62.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.8 million.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock increased by 15.51% to $24.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 75.5K, which is 34.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) stock moved upwards by 15.44% to $35.88. Trading volume for Kymera Therapeutics's stock is 263.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 79.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) shares increased by 14.28% to $2.8. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 939.68% of Great Elm Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $6.63. As of 12:31 EST, DBV Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 222.9K, which is 37.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.6 million.
Losers
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares fell 14.13% to $26.08 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Praxis Precision Medicine's stock is 209.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 155.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock fell 13.35% to $8.12. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 80.34% of Cormedix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $308.7 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares fell 13.24% to $5.05. The current volume of 731.7K shares is 52.68% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 11.11% to $1.28. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 720.9K shares, making up 8.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares fell 10.96% to $4.39. Trading volume for Fortress Biotech's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 114.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $416.6 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock declined by 10.38% to $6.39. As of 12:31 EST, Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 335.7K, which is 165.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.8 million.
