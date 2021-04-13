12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares rose 42.08% to $187.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for NovoCure's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1626.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.
- Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock increased by 16.22% to $21.85. As of 12:32 EST, Prometheus Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 62.8K, which is 16.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved upwards by 11.75% to $196.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.0 million, which is 94.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock rose 11.65% to $3.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 267.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.9 million.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock moved upwards by 10.81% to $4.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 84.5K, which is 53.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock increased by 8.86% to $21.61. Inhibrx's stock is trading at a volume of 42.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 28.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $816.8 million.
Losers
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares declined by 17.85% to $30.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.9 million, which is 354.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock fell 16.64% to $9.1. Trading volume for Lucira Health's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 214.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock fell 15.61% to $4.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.3 million, which is 256.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.9 million.
- Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) stock fell 15.48% to $2.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 413.4K shares, making up 51.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock declined by 14.19% to $4.96. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 92.53% of PAVmed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $409.0 million.
- Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares fell 12.81% to $5.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 13.6 million, which is 210.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
