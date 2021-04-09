12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock increased by 17.4% to $10.32 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 558.4K, which is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.4 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock moved upwards by 15.68% to $8.04. Trading volume for Paratek Pharmaceuticals's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 996.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.0 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock moved upwards by 11.37% to $4.95. Trading volume for Geovax Labs's stock is 17.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 967.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) stock increased by 11.3% to $22.84. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 430.9K shares, making up 107.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock rose 10.63% to $1.56. The current volume of 9.1 million shares is 193.34% of Predictive Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares rose 10.45% to $5.39. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.6 million shares, making up 1446.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.5 million.
Losers
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock fell 23.84% to $2.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.7 million, which is 139.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares declined by 18.1% to $48.48. The current volume of 334.3K shares is 160.47% of Applied Molecular's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares declined by 18.02% to $1.32. The current volume of 27.5 million shares is 102.87% of Iterum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares declined by 17.67% to $4.94. Trading volume for Virpax Pharmaceuticals's stock is 116.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock declined by 14.14% to $1.58. Trading volume for Seneca Biopharma's stock is 5.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 123.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares declined by 13.2% to $47.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 452.0K, which is 221.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
