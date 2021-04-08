11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock moved upwards by 72.71% to $17.38 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 35.2 million shares is 649571.33% of Vericity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.4 million.
- Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) stock rose 25.21% to $114.5. As of 12:32 EST, Century Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 318.5K, which is 2858.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $637.5 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares increased by 15.76% to $5.8. The current volume of 11.5K shares is 189.0% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock increased by 10.99% to $18.68. As of 12:32 EST, UP Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 58.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock increased by 9.38% to $153.76. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 617.7K shares, making up 41.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 7.84% to $16.63. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 24.56% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.3 million.
Losers
- CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares declined by 7.66% to $3.5 during Thursday's regular session. CNFinance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 5.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.0 million.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares declined by 7.27% to $6.2. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.7K shares, making up 174.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares decreased by 5.97% to $5.43. The current volume of 45.7 million shares is 65.01% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.6 million.
- IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares declined by 5.47% to $21.27. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 234 shares, making up 8.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares decreased by 4.51% to $66.16. As of 12:32 EST, PJT Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 213.3K, which is 120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
