12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares rose 25.11% to $77.97 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for PAR Technology's stock is 762.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 305.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 18.51% to $1.6. The current volume of 58.1 million shares is 4239.7% of Safe-T Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares increased by 18.41% to $6.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.8 million, which is 6835.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.9 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 9.27% to $50.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 15.3 million, which is 48.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares increased by 9.26% to $11.67. Identiv's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1221.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock rose 8.99% to $89.09. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 56.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares fell 19.42% to $7.97 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 492.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) shares decreased by 9.15% to $22.05. Box's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 315.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 6.0% to $2.35. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 218.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 48.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.4 million.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock decreased by 5.51% to $1.53. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 476.8K shares, making up 7.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares fell 5.47% to $4.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.8K shares, making up 100.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares declined by 5.34% to $23.26. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 154.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

