12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares rose 35.45% to $7.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $155.4 million.
  • Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock rose 11.67% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock rose 8.81% to $16.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.9 million.
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock rose 5.93% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $208.5 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 4.96% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares decreased by 10.93% to $8.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) stock decreased by 8.12% to $22.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 6.44% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares fell 4.0% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 3.09% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
  • Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock fell 2.85% to $5.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.

 

 

 

