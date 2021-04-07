10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares moved upwards by 26.22% to $5.68 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for SOS's stock is 223.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 343.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock increased by 13.68% to $1.3. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 983.15% of Pintec Technology Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $232.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 240.3K, which is 85.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) stock rose 5.28% to $28.5. Trading volume for Woori Financial Group's stock is 12.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) shares rose 5.07% to $2.69. As of 12:32 EST, Jianpu Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 116.0K, which is 38.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $9.43. The current volume of 295.9K shares is 73.54% of US Global Investors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million.
Losers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 9.28% to $1.37 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 937.8K shares, making up 58.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock decreased by 9.15% to $131.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 61.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 8.66% to $15.31. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 808.8K shares, making up 18.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock decreased by 7.72% to $16.99. UP Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 38.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
