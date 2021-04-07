12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares rose 7.87% to $9.02 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 88.9 million shares is 981.0% of XL Fleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $53.82. Trading volume for Kontoor Brands's stock is 307.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 68.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock increased by 6.25% to $3.17. The current volume of 588.7K shares is 68.83% of Charles & Colvard's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares rose 5.74% to $37.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 70.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares increased by 4.97% to $22.8. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 54.62% of Funko's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Cato (NYSE:CATO) stock rose 4.84% to $13.19. The current volume of 80.0K shares is 36.97% of Cato's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $298.1 million.
Losers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 16.52% to $24.8 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 765.7K shares, making up 73.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 15.9% to $2.35. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 785.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 27.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock declined by 10.09% to $22.95. The current volume of 17.9 million shares is 96.67% of Li Auto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock decreased by 10.0% to $20.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 482.2K, which is 129.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $613.4 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares decreased by 9.65% to $13.55. Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 33.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 149.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 8.99% to $4.65. Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 70.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.
