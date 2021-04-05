12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 71.5% to $3.31 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 80.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 12004.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock increased by 24.81% to $8.25. Nephros's stock is trading at a volume of 82.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 487.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock moved upwards by 21.33% to $8.53. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 1247.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.3 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) stock rose 19.44% to $21.44. Bluegreen Vacations's stock is trading at a volume of 61.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 182.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.1 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 18.27% to $6.38. As of 12:31 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 100.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares moved upwards by 16.64% to $9.25. The current volume of 86.9K shares is 392.7% of BBQ Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 19.55% to $1.58 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 35.3 million shares is 328.1% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.1 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock declined by 12.53% to $19.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 107.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 10.28% to $1.31. Trading volume for Four Seasons Education's stock is 267.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 12.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock declined by 10.17% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 804.3K, which is 70.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares declined by 9.82% to $29.02. As of 12:31 EST, GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 113.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock declined by 9.43% to $8.14. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 110.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
