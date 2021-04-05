12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock moved upwards by 58.52% to $5.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Chembio Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 163.6 million, which is 16401.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares rose 19.03% to $41.33. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 546.8K shares, making up 125.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares increased by 13.56% to $8.12. Trading volume for Bio-Path Holdings's stock is 19.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 961.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock increased by 12.36% to $11.68. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.8K shares, making up 38.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 11.27% to $32.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 255.8K, which is 46.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock moved upwards by 10.94% to $3.75. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 96.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock declined by 26.45% to $9.15 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 383.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.8 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock decreased by 17.12% to $21.21. As of 12:31 EST, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million, which is 394.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock declined by 14.63% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 33.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock fell 9.43% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 898.8K, which is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 3 days ago.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock declined by 9.24% to $5.31. The current volume of 42.5K shares is 27.83% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares fell 9.13% to $0.64. The current volume of 7.6 million shares is 124.87% of Teligent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers