12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) stock rose 43.16% to $43.65 during Monday's regular session. Kelly Services's stock is trading at a volume of 223.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2022.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 37.05% to $3.07. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 279.13% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $168.3 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares rose 9.21% to $4.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 85.2K, which is 74.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock increased by 8.83% to $4.19. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 38.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 47.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock rose 8.25% to $3.38. As of 12:31 EST, Dirtt Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 85.9K, which is 36.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.0 million.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock increased by 6.78% to $2.36. The current volume of 32.9K shares is 41.01% of China Index Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.5 million.
Losers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 20.18% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. Castor Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 232.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 122.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares decreased by 11.21% to $6.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.9K shares, making up 93.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares declined by 9.3% to $15.42. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 37.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.0 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 9.04% to $3.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.8K shares, making up 99.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock fell 7.7% to $12.84. Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 7.47% to $12.59. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.8K shares, making up 11.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers