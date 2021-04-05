12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 15.13% to $55.82 during Monday's regular session. Cambium Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 426.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 140.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 13.71% to $55.55. Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 52.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 11.25% to $7.78. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 334.0K shares, making up 36.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares increased by 10.76% to $100.4. As of 12:31 EST, Brooks Automation's stock is trading at a volume of 853.6K, which is 89.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares increased by 9.85% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 254.3K, which is 53.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.3 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 7.76% to $56.07. As of 12:31 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 33.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock declined by 14.9% to $2.8 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 283, which is 7.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares declined by 12.16% to $10.45. Trading volume for Mechanical Technology's stock is 84.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 90.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 9.04% to $3.12. The current volume of 117.8K shares is 42.05% of ClearOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock decreased by 8.81% to $5.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 185.4K, which is 89.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares declined by 8.76% to $68.61. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 46.32% of Daqo New Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock decreased by 7.95% to $8.39. The current volume of 609.5K shares is 21.02% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
