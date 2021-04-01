12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 54.27% to $1.8 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 153.2 million, which is 2858.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.2 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 25.13% to $24.51. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 140.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares rose 19.4% to $58.89. The current volume of 643.9K shares is 86.04% of PubMatic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $5.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.8 million, which is 260.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 14.8% to $3.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.7K shares, making up 31.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 12.44% to $22.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.6 million, which is 766.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares decreased by 14.08% to $10.74 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 87.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 12.5% to $1.61. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 41.19% of XpresSpa Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock decreased by 10.03% to $8.08. As of 12:31 EST, XL Fleet's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million, which is 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock declined by 8.93% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 349.7K, which is 16.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock declined by 6.45% to $124.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.5 million, which is 197.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock declined by 6.18% to $44.94. As of 12:31 EST, Dave & Buster's Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 104.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers