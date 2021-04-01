12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares rose 31.56% to $57.9 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 780.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 19.38% to $8.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.9 million shares, making up 26745.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock increased by 18.18% to $13.65. Greenbrook TMS's stock is trading at a volume of 639 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares moved upwards by 18.07% to $197.5. United Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 972.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 288.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock moved upwards by 14.9% to $2.39. Savara's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 176.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.0 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares increased by 13.62% to $5.04. PAVmed's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 98.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $416.0 million.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock declined by 28.39% to $0.96 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, AzurRx BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 115.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares fell 14.34% to $79.59. As of 12:31 EST, Emergent BioSolutions's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 344.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock fell 13.89% to $37.17. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 275.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $913.2 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares declined by 13.58% to $2.52. The current volume of 7.3 million shares is 1147.15% of CTI BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock declined by 10.65% to $13.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 130.8K shares, making up 53.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares declined by 10.55% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 561.6K, which is 400.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $232.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
