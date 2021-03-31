10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock rose 68.54% to $118.0 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 723.0K, which is 22037.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 billion.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares rose 27.98% to $4.39. Liquid Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1302.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares moved upwards by 19.07% to $9.3. The current volume of 48.3K shares is 1009.9% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $251.4 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock moved upwards by 15.01% to $29.33. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 367.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares moved upwards by 12.08% to $3.34. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 583.9K shares, making up 24.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock rose 11.19% to $1.59. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 424.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock decreased by 19.57% to $33.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million, which is 200.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 8.64% to $4.74. The current volume of 517.7K shares is 81.73% of Creatd's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock decreased by 6.99% to $1.73. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 57.73% of Cinedigm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $287.1 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock fell 6.42% to $10.8. The current volume of 19.0K shares is 80.27% of Ucloudlink Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $304.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
