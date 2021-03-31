12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares increased by 24.79% to $6.07 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 422.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 21.99% to $27.4. As of 12:32 EST, ChargePoint Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 68.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 18.16% to $15.29. As of 12:32 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 58.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares rose 15.87% to $11.53. As of 12:32 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 1125.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.9 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 14.21% to $4.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 134.2K, which is 27.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 13.2% to $14.04. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 821.1K shares, making up 32.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
Losers
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares declined by 24.53% to $6.02 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.8 million, which is 139.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 17.83% to $8.52. Trading volume for Romeo Power's stock is 12.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 187.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares decreased by 11.07% to $13.27. Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 902.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 106.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares fell 6.4% to $14.05. Trading volume for voxeljet's stock is 49.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 30.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares decreased by 5.51% to $3.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 199.1K, which is 72.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock decreased by 4.39% to $12.64. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.1K shares, making up 33.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.
