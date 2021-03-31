12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $10.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Siyata Mobile's stock is 31.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 74.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock rose 14.44% to $6.6. Trading volume for Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is 90.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 12.01% to $3.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares, making up 11072.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 11.87% to $13.77. As of 12:32 EST, Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 28.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 10.34% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 127.5K, which is 26.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 9.82% to $9.84. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 32.98% of Kopin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $895.2 million.
Losers
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares declined by 14.64% to $297.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 415.0K shares, making up 350.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares fell 9.69% to $8.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.3 million, which is 45.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) stock decreased by 6.99% to $73.8. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 298.27% of Amdocs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares declined by 6.42% to $5.69. As of 12:32 EST, Crexendo's stock is trading at a volume of 33.1K, which is 64.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock declined by 6.07% to $1.62. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 24.93% of Digital Ally's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock decreased by 5.47% to $2.42. Alithya Group's stock is trading at a volume of 241.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 19.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.
