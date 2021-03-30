12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 39.58% to $1.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 169.9 million shares is 1033.8% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $70.86. As of 12:32 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 106.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares moved upwards by 13.63% to $44.1. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 87.08% of JinkoSolar Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 12.13% to $42.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 13.7 million, which is 40.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares moved upwards by 11.83% to $12.85. Trading volume for Himax Technologies's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 42.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock increased by 10.92% to $7.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 46.0K, which is 58.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $499.9 million.
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 27.53% to $1.51 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 40.3 million shares is 501.5% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock fell 12.12% to $11.43. The current volume of 60.3K shares is 61.77% of Mechanical Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares fell 9.55% to $2.56. The current volume of 289.9K shares is 23.03% of Alithya Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock declined by 9.49% to $3.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 79.8K, which is 37.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares fell 7.35% to $5.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 15.7K, which is 30.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 6.93% to $14.65. Interlink Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 92.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
