12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares increased by 78.62% to $24.99 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 62.8 million, which is 6343.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares moved upwards by 21.46% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 444.8K, which is 89.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock rose 14.17% to $9.3. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 572.26% of Edap TMS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.1 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares moved upwards by 12.13% to $5.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 66.9K, which is 84.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.0 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares increased by 7.82% to $11.99. Kazia Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 351.1K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 230.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $31.93. Trading volume for Forte Biosciences's stock is 250.0K as of 12:37 EST. This is 159.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock fell 35.78% to $1.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Millendo Therapeutics's stock is 7.1 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 1120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares fell 34.78% to $15.49. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 506.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $612.8 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares declined by 20.16% to $10.26. F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 148.3K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 192.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock declined by 12.66% to $10.7. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 77.0K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 196.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.5 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares fell 10.55% to $5.94. The current volume of 128.7K shares is 40.13% of Calyxt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock decreased by 10.46% to $19.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 77.1K, which is 90.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.3 million.
