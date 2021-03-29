12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock rose 27.28% to $16.86 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 6.3 million shares is 1606.24% of Fly Leasing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) stock increased by 8.0% to $21.8. Trading volume for Kelly Services's stock is 1.5K as of 12:37 EST. This is 98.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.5 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 7.53% to $27.98. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 109.37% of Kratos Defense & Security's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 6.97% to $8.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 1.8 million, which is 138.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $722.1 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares increased by 5.51% to $1.53. The current volume of 301.5K shares is 26.72% of Hudson Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock rose 4.78% to $21.46. ChargePoint Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 876.4K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 14.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 12.66% to $35.26 during Monday's regular session. Beam Global's stock is trading at a volume of 298.9K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 43.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.1 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares fell 11.67% to $3.56. As of 12:37 EST, Quad/Graphics's stock is trading at a volume of 178.6K, which is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 11.06% to $9.01. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 218.4K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 68.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares decreased by 10.03% to $23.71. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 40.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 9.58% to $3.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 391.1K, which is 7.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares fell 9.38% to $10.01. Limbach Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 226.9K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 160.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
