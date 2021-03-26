11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares increased by 27.19% to $25.96 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for MagnaChip Semiconductor's stock is 8.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 986.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares increased by 14.94% to $9.92. As of 12:32 EST, Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 47.1K, which is 95.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares increased by 14.19% to $390.05. Ubiquiti's stock is trading at a volume of 201.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 184.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 billion.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares rose 13.24% to $12.57. As of 12:32 EST, Mechanical Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 47.4K, which is 38.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.4 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock increased by 10.65% to $15.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.4 million, which is 247.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.0 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 9.95% to $4.47. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 447.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 153.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 12.9% to $1.66 during Friday's regular session. Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 8.8% to $21.78. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.9K shares, making up 29.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.9 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 7.77% to $2.02. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 810.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 17.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares fell 7.44% to $6.1. Trading volume for Integrated Media's stock is 698.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 35.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock decreased by 6.97% to $8.69. As of 12:32 EST, Siyata Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0K, which is 28.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers