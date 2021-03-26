12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares moved upwards by 217.47% to $15.08 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 54.0 million shares is 10511.72% of Wah Fu Education Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 39.52% to $5.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 47.1 million, which is 2059.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock increased by 29.85% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 93.0 million, which is 24584.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock moved upwards by 17.63% to $4.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.8 million, which is 81.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 16.28% to $6.04. As of 12:32 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 47.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.3 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares rose 15.59% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 468.2K, which is 208.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.5 million.
Losers
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares decreased by 23.26% to $51.23 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 13.5 million shares is 205.23% of GSX Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock declined by 21.09% to $20.77. Trading volume for Vuzix's stock is 13.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 207.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 19.25% to $49.03. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares, making up 492.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares decreased by 16.28% to $13.4. As of 12:32 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 55.4 million, which is 2127.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $228.1 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 15.12% to $21.9. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 55.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 13.61% to $25.0. As of 12:32 EST, Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 900.3K, which is 134.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
