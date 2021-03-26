12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares increased by 42.73% to $19.94 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Helius Medical Tech's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 575.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock moved upwards by 22.14% to $7.17. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.1 million shares, making up 2646.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.
- XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares moved upwards by 20.74% to $40.1. Trading volume for XOMA's stock is 327.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 961.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.7 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock moved upwards by 11.74% to $6.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.8K, which is 71.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $1.53. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 48.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock rose 10.39% to $8.18. As of 12:32 EST, Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 299.2K, which is 149.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.1 million.
Losers
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock fell 17.06% to $26.36 during Friday's regular session. Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 743.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 15.6% to $10.23. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 129.59% of Co-Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock declined by 15.54% to $4.03. Cellect Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 132.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares decreased by 14.68% to $3.14. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 211.8% of Immutep's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.6 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock decreased by 13.44% to $3.12. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 347.38% of Odonate Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock decreased by 12.64% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 555.9K, which is 113.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
