 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Celanese

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Celanese (NYSE:CE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 2 1 0 2
Indifferent 1 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $151.42 with a high of $183.00 and a low of $121.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 10.53% from the previous average price target of $137.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for CE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021KeyBancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CE)

P/E Ratio Insights for Celanese
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into Celanese's Debt
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARIntraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CYADJonesTradingDowngrades
FLNGBTIGDowngrades
CEQPCapital One FinancialUpgrades29.0
AHCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.0
BABAMacquarieReiterates407.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com