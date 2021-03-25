11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares moved upwards by 37.89% to $5.24 during Thursday's regular session. Houston Wire & Cable's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 6001.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 21.89% to $12.25. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 41.33% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 21.85% to $4.74. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3235.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $9.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 685.8K, which is 226.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 12.34% to $7.24. As of 12:32 EST, Babcock & Wilcox's stock is trading at a volume of 778.2K, which is 57.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $619.0 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 11.04% to $3.82. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 293.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 16.76% to $2.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 113.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 12.7% to $3.65. The current volume of 145.6K shares is 32.87% of Global Internet of People's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock fell 10.14% to $4.72. Trading volume for Wilhelmina International's stock is 9.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 51.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 10.13% to $9.14. Applied UV's stock is trading at a volume of 292.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 10.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares declined by 6.65% to $14.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 21.6K, which is 56.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.2 million.
