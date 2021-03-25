 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 31.17% to $2.12 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Cinedigm's stock is 140.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 655.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $352.6 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 17.23% to $10.57. AMC Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 85.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares rose 11.95% to $4.4. Trading volume for IZEA Worldwide's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.8 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 9.05% to $7.83. As of 12:32 EST, Super League Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 32.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $17.38. As of 12:32 EST, iHeartMedia's stock is trading at a volume of 392.5K, which is 34.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares moved upwards by 8.16% to $5.43. As of 12:32 EST, Entercom Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 63.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $764.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares declined by 22.15% to $4.78 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 330.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 19.26% to $15.47. Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 151.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock fell 17.36% to $1.81. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 364.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.7 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) shares declined by 10.37% to $6.83. The current volume of 131.6K shares is 45.57% of Kuke Music Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
  • GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares fell 10.09% to $4.37. As of 12:32 EST, GigaMedia's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 1133.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock decreased by 8.27% to $2.85. Beasley Broadcast Group's stock is trading at a volume of 219.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.

 

 

 

