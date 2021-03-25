12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock moved upwards by 48.06% to $8.41 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 71.3 million shares is 9524.89% of ProQR Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $422.2 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares increased by 41.82% to $4.95. As of 12:32 EST, Cellect Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 86.3 million, which is 38875.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares rose 26.95% to $14.6. As of 12:32 EST, F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 621.4K, which is 1002.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 22.81% to $3.23. As of 12:32 EST, Immutep's stock is trading at a volume of 87.8 million, which is 10246.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares increased by 20.9% to $3.76. Trading volume for Odonate Therapeutics's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 437.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock moved upwards by 17.57% to $6.05. The current volume of 7.3 million shares is 329.85% of Cancer Genetics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares decreased by 20.82% to $1.84 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 14.5 million shares is 350.16% of Evofem Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock decreased by 20.6% to $13.11. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 120.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock fell 14.24% to $9.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.8 million, which is 369.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) stock decreased by 11.66% to $10.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369.2K shares, making up 31.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock fell 11.66% to $16.82. BioVie's stock is trading at a volume of 123.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.0 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares declined by 11.22% to $6.65. Rezolute's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 116.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers