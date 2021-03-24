12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock rose 43.48% to $26.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 36.5 million shares, making up 1059.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares increased by 34.11% to $2.28. As of 12:32 EST, Phoenix New Media's stock is trading at a volume of 19.5 million, which is 1562.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.9 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock increased by 25.1% to $1.89. As of 12:32 EST, Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 109.1 million, which is 576.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock moved upwards by 17.33% to $4.4. Trading volume for GigaMedia's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2351.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock rose 9.98% to $6.28. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 542.27% of LiveXLive Media's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $474.0 million.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares moved upwards by 7.57% to $16.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.9K shares, making up 54.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.
Losers
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares decreased by 17.35% to $23.89 during Wednesday's regular session. iQIYI's stock is trading at a volume of 22.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 204.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares fell 16.96% to $26.4. The current volume of 22.9 million shares is 163.5% of Tencent Music Enter Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $44.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares fell 16.77% to $4.42. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.2 million shares, making up 177.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock decreased by 16.68% to $76.03. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.4 million shares, making up 311.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 billion.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares fell 16.54% to $76.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 203.0K, which is 135.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 billion.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock decreased by 15.05% to $70.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 742, which is 43.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 billion.
