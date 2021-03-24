12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares rose 82.83% to $6.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Aptose Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 142.9 million, which is 13571.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $596.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares moved upwards by 19.02% to $14.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 150.0K, which is 428.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.5 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 17.02% to $2.2. Agile Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 231.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares rose 16.14% to $25.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 644.6K, which is 150.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock increased by 14.44% to $4.12. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 390.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock increased by 14.36% to $6.13. The current volume of 165.7K shares is 211.84% of Bellerophon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
Losers
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares decreased by 18.65% to $14.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's stock is 295.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 121.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares fell 16.17% to $1.66. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 57.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock decreased by 14.33% to $6.58. As of 12:32 EST, AquaBounty Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 106.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $466.7 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares decreased by 13.2% to $9.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.5 million, which is 23.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.2 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares declined by 12.47% to $32.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 136.5K, which is 97.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares fell 12.11% to $3.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.3 million, which is 209.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.4 million.
