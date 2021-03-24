 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 68.96% to $1.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 242.0 million, which is 2345.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock moved upwards by 14.17% to $68.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 471.2K, which is 215.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.6 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares increased by 12.11% to $8.99. Trading volume for Duos Technologies Group's stock is 27.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares rose 11.82% to $4.16. The current volume of 760.4K shares is 303.24% of BOS Better Online Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares moved upwards by 11.17% to $9.05. Siyata Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 22.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 54.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $2.19. As of 12:32 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 14.2 million, which is 92.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 12.07% to $7.07 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 441.7K shares, making up 47.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares declined by 11.57% to $5.66. Trading volume for Support.com's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 68.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.6 million.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock decreased by 10.4% to $53.84. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 104.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 10.22% to $10.46. Trading volume for Taoping's stock is 407.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 15.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock decreased by 10.13% to $24.31. As of 12:32 EST, Veritone's stock is trading at a volume of 454.5K, which is 46.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.1 million.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares decreased by 10.0% to $55.57. Sprout Social's stock is trading at a volume of 328.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

 

 

 

