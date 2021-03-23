12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock moved upwards by 7.96% to $3.11 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 2.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 7.72% to $1.19. The current volume of 11.7 million shares is 117.2% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $4.25. The current volume of 111.1K shares is 52.17% of Information Services's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $205.4 million.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock increased by 4.46% to $5.61. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.9K shares, making up 44.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $7.46. Trading volume for Genasys's stock is 76.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 44.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $251.1 million.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock increased by 4.08% to $341.92. As of 12:32 EST, Zoom Video Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 60.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 billion.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 21.16% to $1.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 305.79% of My Size's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares decreased by 17.89% to $5.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 14.5 million, which is 303.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.9 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 15.33% to $11.82. Trading volume for Taoping's stock is 771.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 29.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 14.06% to $1.59. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 53.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock decreased by 13.3% to $8.02. Trading volume for Integrated Media's stock is 13.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 795.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 12.23% to $3.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 406.4K, which is 108.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
