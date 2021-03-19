 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares moved upwards by 44.82% to $2.1 during Friday's regular session. SuperCom's stock is trading at a volume of 126.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3107.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock increased by 22.05% to $33.93. The current volume of 220.4K shares is 132.81% of AudioEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.2 million.
  • Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock rose 16.74% to $7.6. Trading volume for Integrated Media's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 219.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock rose 14.55% to $55.88. Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 107.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 11.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock increased by 11.39% to $26.14. Trading volume for Intrusion's stock is 158.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 81.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.5 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 10.76% to $13.69. The current volume of 557.1K shares is 21.3% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 14.13% to $11.25 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 14.2 million shares is 1021.95% of WISeKey Intl Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares decreased by 12.46% to $4.71. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 30.39% of BSQUARE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 8.44% to $2.13. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 112.8K shares, making up 17.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.2 million.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 6.64% to $3.94. BIO-key International's stock is trading at a volume of 414.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 77.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares fell 5.81% to $5.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 27.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $615.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock fell 4.82% to $210.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 12.8 million, which is 134.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.8 billion.

 

 

 

