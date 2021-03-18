12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 79.49% to $4.29 during Thursday's regular session. Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 29.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 6742.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 20.16% to $5.78. The current volume of 31.7 million shares is 110.03% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $375.5 million.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares increased by 20.09% to $163.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.8 million, which is 328.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares moved upwards by 16.78% to $3.34. The current volume of 14.3 million shares is 273.53% of Allied Esports's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 14.11% to $13.1. Trading volume for Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is 10.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 787.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock rose 14.08% to $26.49. As of 12:32 EST, American Outdoor Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 956.3K, which is 484.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock decreased by 11.63% to $44.26 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.7 million, which is 80.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock declined by 11.28% to $2.36. Trading volume for ZHONGCHAO's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 105.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock decreased by 10.92% to $14.94. Trading volume for Duluth Holdings's stock is 581.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 230.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock declined by 10.11% to $13.56. Lordstown Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 140.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares decreased by 9.22% to $4.04. Monaker Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 503.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock fell 7.68% to $4.09. Sypris Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 458.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 11.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
