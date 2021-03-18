12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares increased by 15.93% to $3.71 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 136.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares increased by 15.47% to $54.02. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 407.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 14.6% to $1.29. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 200.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares increased by 13.79% to $1.32. As of 12:32 EST, Neos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 103.5 million, which is 2335.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares rose 12.87% to $41.99. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.5K shares, making up 25.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock rose 11.61% to $1.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 222.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
Losers
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares decreased by 31.17% to $17.69 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 434.4% of Translate Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares decreased by 13.51% to $5.38. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 505.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.6 million.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares fell 11.44% to $5.19. Entera Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock declined by 11.39% to $53.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 251, which is 20.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 9.44% to $2.11. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 112.8% of Savara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock declined by 9.07% to $53.65. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - American Depositary Shares's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 37.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
