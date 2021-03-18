12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock increased by 28.34% to $4.12 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 20.7 million, which is 8929.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 16.07% to $3.94. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 627.1K shares, making up 37.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock increased by 13.27% to $6.4. Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 151.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 40.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 11.59% to $5.87. As of 12:32 EST, BSQUARE's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 30.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 11.21% to $4.01. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 74.54% of Vislink Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $183.2 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 10.55% to $2.79. Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 75.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
Losers
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 20.24% to $6.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Integrated Media's stock is 6.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 572.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock declined by 9.47% to $151.34. The current volume of 743.4K shares is 58.44% of Appian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock declined by 7.34% to $75.14. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 46.26% of Affirm Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock declined by 6.86% to $146.64. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 621.8K shares, making up 42.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 6.85% to $5.85. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 90.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $676.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares fell 6.76% to $7.87. Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 286.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 113.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.5 million.
